Maintenance work ended with the evacuation of hundreds of Wharton residents, workers and shoppers from the historic Wharton Courthouse Square Wednesday.

A contractor working for the Texas Department of Transportation struck a gas main around 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of West Burleson and South Polk, according to Wharton Police, leading to the voluntary evacuation of the buildings in the three to four blocks surrounding the square.

