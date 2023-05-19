Maintenance work ended with the evacuation of hundreds of Wharton residents, workers and shoppers from the historic Wharton Courthouse Square Wednesday.
A contractor working for the Texas Department of Transportation struck a gas main around 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of West Burleson and South Polk, according to Wharton Police, leading to the voluntary evacuation of the buildings in the three to four blocks surrounding the square.
“Today, a natural gas line was hit by a third party, not affiliated with CenterPoint Energy. Safety is our top priority. Our crews (were) onsite collaborating with first responders to secure the area and turn off natural gas,” said Alejandra Diaz, Centerpoint Energy media relations.
“At around 1 p.m., we had the gas shut off to do repairs. It took around three hours to make the repairs and customers must be present for us to turn the gas on, so impacted customers were back on by 5 p.m. There were a few business impacted but I don’t have exact numbers,” Diaz said.
Buildings around the square emptied, with shoppers and employees leaving the area to avoid the overpowering smell of natural gas, one of which was the Wharton Journal-Spectator newspaper from their office on the square.
“It was a pain. We had to shut everything down and wait for a phone call to come back in work. (The Lifestyle Editor), Al (Deube), had to move to El Campo to finish the newspaper we were working on at this office. We had no phone lines or Internet and it pushed our work back by half a day, at least four hours. We got the call to come back around 1:30 p.m.,” Wharton Journal-Spectator Production Manager Deborah Goad said.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
