WCJC provides scholarships to UIL winners

More than 1,000 students from nearly two dozen schools participated in a recent UIL competition held at Wharton County Junior College’s Wharton campus. WCJC is providing 114 scholarships for the event’s top finishers. Pictured with WCJC President Betty McCrohan are Boling High School competitors. From left are Summer Clark, Bradley Hutchinson, WCJC President Betty McCrohan, Elise Sharp and Karli Joyce.

 Submitted photo

Wharton County Junior College has committed $126,000 worth of scholarships for top finishers in University Interscholastic League events.

WCJC hosted the most recent competition, held March 24 on the Wharton campus. More than two dozen schools participated.

