A U.S. auto wreck near Hungerford last week meant far worse news than a damaged vehicle for one El Campo man.
Wharton County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol found a vehicle parked in the southbound lanes of U.S. 59 facing northward near FM 1161 shortly after 3 a.m. Monday, May 22.
Investigating, “The vehicle had damage along the length of the driver’s side, and the driver’s window was busted out. It appeared the vehicle had been involved in a motor vehicle crash,” WCSO Capt. BJ Novak said.
Getting out to help, the deputy didn’t find anyone near the vehicle, but did notice a vape pen in the driver’s side door panel with “a thick, yellow substance” inside of it which was soon determined to have THC, the active component in marijuana.
The deputy then searched the vehicle finding two Glock 9 mm handgun magazines, one of which contained 31 rounds, as well as six additional vape pens and one vape cartridge, all containing THC in the vehicle.
“A short time later, the deputy received a suspicious person call at Loves Travel Stop, which is in close proximity to where the crash occurred,” Novak said, adding the deputy went to investigate and there found the vehicle’s registered owner, 22-year-old Eric Maldonado of 709 Hoskins Broadway in El Campo, walking in the parking lot with minor injuries.
“A search of (Maldonado’s) person revealed a Glock 9 mm handgun in his waistband,” Novak said.
EMS treated Maldonado at the scene before he was arrested and taken to the Wharton County Jail. “While at the jail, a search of his person revealed a bag of cocaine in his shirt pocket (2.8 grams),” Novak said.
Maldonado was charged with possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams, possession of a controlled substance less than 400 grams, unlawfully carrying a weapon and public intoxication. Processed, he posted $40,500 in bonds and was released the next day.
