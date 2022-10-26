Seven students involved in a fight and stabbing incident Oct. 12 at Wharton High School have been expelled.
“We’ve scheduled and had all of the hearings, and all of those students have received their consequence,” said Superintendent Dr. Michael O’Guin Sr. “And so now we’re in that period where they have like 10 days to decide if they want to appeal.”
O’Guin was not involved in the hearings held at the high school and said he could not release the names of those expelled. The expulsions presumably include the three 17-year-old students who were arrested at the scene. Leroy Scarlett and Trace Alvarado were charged with Class A assault (assault causing bodily injury) and Jordi Vasquez was charged with tampering with evidence, allegedly for hiding the weapon.
O’Guin said any appeal would go directly to the school board.
“If they appeal it goes straight to the board. But … it’s gonna be pretty hard to … get that overturned based on everything that happened,” he said.
O’Guin said there were originally eight students investigated but there was not enough evidence to proceed with the eighth student. He also said he believes the consequences are adequate.
“That’s pretty stiff consequence, but given the severity and a major disruption that caused on our campus, I mean, it’s what it needs to be,” he said. “Something pretty severe like that, to send a message that we don’t tolerate nonsense like this. And then you had two of the students, even though they got stabbed, they were part of the initial deal.”
According to Wharton Police Case Agent Jason Barker, “more arrests are expected in the next couple days.” He said he could not say how many other than it was more than one. He also confirmed that the weapon has not yet been recovered.
All three students who were arrested were released the next day on surety bonds; Scarlett and Alvarado on $30,000 bonds and Vasquez on a $15,000 bond.
Barker said the investigation is ongoing.
