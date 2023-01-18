OakBend weight loss surgeon addresses obesity

Surgeon Dr. Christopher Reilly talks about bariatric (weight loss) surgery Jan. 11 during a quarterly community breakfast hosted by OakBend Medical Center in Wharton.

 Photo by Joe Southern

When Dr. Christopher Reilly talks to patients about diet, he talks in terms of chicken breasts.

“Chicken breasts are 105 calories. I like to talk to my patients in units of chicken breasts,” he said. “Alright, so if you go to McDonald’s … their French fries are anywhere from 500 to 750 calories just for the French fries. Alright, so that’s seven chicken breasts you had when you had your large fries. If you have large fries, Coke, and a Big Mac, I think that’s 1,400 calories. You ate 14 chicken breasts for your quick meal.”

