Wharton County’s agriculture producers won’t receive water from the Colorado River this season as interruptible water will not flow for either 2023 growing seasons.

The Lower Colorado River Authority keeps an eye on how much water is available for purchase out of the Colorado River and, if the storage lakes’ levels drop too low, agricultural customers cannot use water from the river.

