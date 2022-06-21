Part publicity stunt, part reconciliation of the past, Larry Callies, founder and owner of the Black Cowboy Museum in Rosenberg, spent Friday night in what he called an old slave house on the property of Bud and Mary Northington in Egypt.
“It’s not a slave house. This is the quarter house. The slave house is on the other side of the road,” corrected Northington.
Callies said his ancestor Jemima Menefee Heard used to teach slaves how to read and write in the tiny cabin by using the Bible.
Although Callies and Bud Northington have been friends for decades, it wasn’t until Northington visited the new museum that they discovered they share a common ancestor. Northington said Major James Kerr, who lived from 1790 to 1851, was a third cousin of the Northington family. Kerr and his wife moved to Texas in 1825 with their three children and some Black slaves. Kerr had children with one of those slaves, a woman named Annis. Kerr was a veteran of the War of 1812 and the Texas Revolution, and is the namesake for Kerr County and the City of Kerrville.
The overnight outing, which was timed with the Juneteenth celebration weekend, is something Callies said he has wanted to do for a long time.
“I drove by here for 30 years. I’ve always wanted to come and sleep in this slave house, but I didn’t know the person that had this place,” Callies said. “And I didn’t think they’d let me come and sleep here.”
After he found out his friend Bud Northington owned the property, an open invitation to visit was made.
“I’m a history buff. I like to know how people lived and the best way to do it is to come here and sleep in here.”
Sitting on the porch while reporters invited by Callies gathered around, the two men shared their story and their history.
“When I heard what he was doing about Black Cowboy Museum, I said that’s great to happen! I’m very happy,” Northington said, slapping his knee.
Callies recalled their fateful meeting in his museum.
“I showed him where I was kin to an enslaver, and he said, I’m kin to him too. So we’re cousins,” he said.
Northington is the sixth generation of his family to own Egypt Plantation, which is part of an original land grant by Stephen F. Austin.
Although Callies chose one of the warmest nights of the year to stay in the primitive cabin, joined by his friend Edmond Samora, it wasn’t the heat that got to him. He ended the adventure at 5 a.m. because of a tiny problem.
“Mosquitoes bit his nose pretty good,” Northington said.
Despite the bug in the plan, Callies said he was pleased with the outing.
“It was real cool,” Callies told the Houston Chronicle afterward. “I feel like I accomplished something.”
On Sunday, Juneteenth, Callies hosted the Old Fashioned Rodeo nearby in Kendleton to benefit his museum, capping off a weekend of remembrance, reconciliation, and promotion.
