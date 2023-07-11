A long-time Wharton County lawyer is hoping he’ll be the 23rd District Court’s judge next year, but Texans may give the incumbent a chance at another four years.
John C. Maher has been practicing in Wharton County for nearly 25 years, after graduating from Beaumont Charlton Pollard High School in Beaumont. He announced his intention to run for 23rd District Court judge in the newspaper last month. The post is currently held by Ben Hardin who would like to remain in office pending a change to the State Constitution.
Maher says he’s the better option.
Before his law career, Maher had attended Lamar University, receiving an associate degree in Drafting Technology, and was hired at Brown and Root, going to work at the South Texas Nuclear Project in Wadsworth in 1979. He then returned to Lamar University in 1981 and completed his Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Technology, working for Long Star Steel until the business downsized in 1982.
“As a result of my father’s death, my mother hired an attorney to represent her and her adult children in any claims that we may have as a result of my father’s death ... At this time, I was married to my first wife, Susan Serafino Maher ... When we were leaving the federal courthouse, quite upset about the handling of the case, Susan turned to me and said, ‘Didn’t you want to go to law school? If you want to go to law school, I will happily go back to work and help with finances while you go’,”Maher said.
It was at that point that Maher had decided to attend the South Texas College of Law in Houston in 1986.
After clerking for Earnest Cannon, then moving to Tom Stanley as a law clerk, Maher graduated law school in 1988 and was accepted as an associate with Bankston, McDowell and Stanley. There, Maher got his first taste of a courtroom as a lawyer.
“[I] tried my first case before the Honorable Jack Salyer in February 1989 in the 130th Judicial District Court of Matagorda County, Texas. The second case I tried was in October 1989 before the Honorable Judge Daniel Sklar in the 329th Judicial District Court of Wharton County,” Maher said.
He then became a partner at the new Stanley and Maher firm before it dissolved and Maher went into practice himself, establishing an office in Wharton.
“In my career, I have handled cases in over 200 counties in the State of Texas; cases in federal court in the Southern District of Texas including Houston, Galveston and Victoria; multiple appeals; and additionally been involved in cases in other states, including Louisiana and Kansas ... My practice in Wharton diversified into a mix of civil, family, criminal and probate law,” Maher said.
He is currently married to Heather Duthie, a woman he met when he moved to Wharton in 1999, and shares two boys with her, J.C and Noah as well as Melissa with his first wife and three grandchildren, Bennett, Campbell and Elliot.
Maher has decided to enter the, previously, uncontested election before Hardin made it known that he intended on running for reelection. Hardin had sent notice to the Bar of Wharton, Matagorda and Brazoria counties in 2018 that he intended to retire, Maher said.
“Judge Hardin announced his retirement in 2018 and there’s been a dialogue since then and, quite frankly, it was his recommendation I run,” Maher said, adding “We acquiesced to him because he was retiring. He hired a lobbyist, Buster Brown, and sought this amendment to the constitution. It went through committee and now it’s going to be on the ballot.”
The Texas Constitution provides that a judge cannot be elected after the age of 75, however a constitutional amendment on the November ballot would, if passed, mean that judges as old as 79 can be elected instead.
Maher said he wishes to modernize the court and bring it into more alignment with other courts.
“Firstly, the court isn’t there for the judge, it’s there for the lawyers and the people ... When people go in and ask for help, there should be a curated set of resources for people to get help. There are some very good county resources that family court had use of. There are needs that the county court isn’t meeting. My goal would be to set up with those resources before court so people can get help,” Maher said.
“Psychological evaluations, drug testing, and counseling. We’re not set up for that, we need to grow the court and that’s my objective is to grow the court and grow those resources. We have those resources so let’s use them ... If you’re a lawyer coming with a child and someone is saying they’ve been abused, we need the resources to have that situation looked at.”
Candidate Maher mentioned working closer with the Crisis Center as well as Wharton and El Campo counseling clinics for individuals in front of the court.
