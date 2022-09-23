National Night Out set for Oct. 4

National Night Out is designed to: Heighten crime and drug prevention awareness; generate support for, and participate in, local anti-crime programs; strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships; and send a message to criminals letting them know that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.
Neighborhoods are encouraged to support National Night Out with the traditional display of outdoor lights and front porch vigils, and/or planning activities such as block parties, hosting activities for kids and ice-breaker games for adults.
According to National Association of Town Watch, last year’s event was the largest ever that involved 37 million people in 15,000 communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide.
The Wharton Police Department is partnering with Wharton County Junior College to participate in National Night Out on Oct. 4 from 6-8 p.m.
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police/ community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods a safer and a better place to live.
National Night Out provides an opportunity to bring police and communities together under positive circumstances.
The Wharton Police Department will be utilizing a centralized location in town to hold National Night Out to make the event more accessible for all to attend. It will be at parking lot No. 1 at WCJC. All food, drinks, and activities will be free to those who attend.
Anybody wishing to be a part of the event and wants to set up a booth can call Ben Guanajuato at the Wharton Police Department at 979-532-3131. For information to host a neighborhood house party call Ariel Soltura at 979-532-3131.
