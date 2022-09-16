The Wharton City Council gave its blessing for two community events to take place downtown this fall.
At Monday’s meeting, the council agreed to street closures, lights, trash cans, open containers of alcohol, traffic control, waiving fees, and other related items for the Monterey Square Wine and Arts Fair on Oct. 8 and the Party Under the Bridge on Oct. 20.
Margaret Montgomery-Kostka of the Monterey Square Wine and Arts Fair requested Fulton Street between Milam and Burleson streets and Houston Street between Burleson and Hawes streets be closed from 2-10 p.m. for the festival. Also requested was permission to allow alcohol consumption within the festival area. The request for generator lights became a sticking point. She requested six lights, but the city only has two, which the council was happy to provide.
Last year Maxum Oilfield Rentals donated use of six lights and Montgomery-Kostka said she would check with them again.
“We were hoping to get more than six this year, just for security reasons,” she said. “Last year, we had asked the county to turn all the Christmas lights on that were wrapped around the trees around the courthouse and that didn’t happen. And we had some issues with just not being able to see and some of the sidewalks around the courthouse are in bad shape and it’s just a safety issue. So we were just hoping for some more lighting.”
She noted that several of the lamps around the courthouse square were not working last year. She also asked that more lighting be provided on Houston Street near Hawes Street because there isn’t much lighting there and they want to provide for participating merchants in that area.
Ronald Sanders, executive director of the Wharton Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture, went next before the council to ask for street closures around Dinosaur Park on Thursday, Oct. 20, from 4-8 p.m., along with traffic control, access to electrical power, additional trash cans, permission for open containers, mosquito spraying and fire ant treatment, lights, waiving all permits and fees, and assistance with setting up and taking down tables and chairs.
“We appreciate the city’s collaboration on this event. It couldn't happen without the city,” Sanders said.
The council opened the meeting with two public hearings at which no one spoke. The first was for annexation of a half-acre strip along the Boling Highway to allow for utility installation for the eventual annexation of a 4.167-acre tract of land for W.A. Harrison Agriculture Ltd. for future development. After the hearing the council voted to annex the land.
The second was a hearing for the proposed 2022-2023 city budget. Finance Director Joan Andel asked the council if they had any changes to the proposed budget. Hearing none she asked the council to set the formal budget adoption for the next meeting on Sept. 26.
In other action, the council:
• Amended a contract for emergency medical services between the city and the Wharton County Jail;
• Approved the police department using grant money to purchase a Contraband Team Inspection Kit, which Chief Terry Lynch said would allow the department to search areas it might not otherwise be able to see. “What we’re looking for is a video scope inspection system which will allow us to penetrate the crevices, tanks, a lot of other tools involved in this kit to where we can locate contraband. And this grant again, will pay 100%,” Lynch said;
• Approved a professional engineering services contract with Quiddity Engineering (formerly Jones and Carter) for the Valhalla Water well rehabilitation;
• Approved an interlocal agreement between the city and Wharton County Emergency Services District No. 3;
• Agreed to a contract with the Texas Municipal League Health Benefits Pool;
• Approved a change order for the Wharton Well and Water Plant project;
• Ratified a change order for a Community Development Block Grant project;
• Paid a bill request from Aranda Industries for the Colorado River Flood Control Public Utility Abandonment on Hughes Street; and
• Approved the official ballot for the Texas Municipal League Intergovernmental Risk Pool Board of Trustees election.
