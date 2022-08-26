Residents of Wharton will see their water and sewer rates, along with the trash collection fee, go up starting Oct. 1 after the city council approved the rate hikes at its meeting Monday night.
The 10% increase for water and sewer and 7% increase for trash were approved by the council as they set the date of Sept. 12 for a public hearing on the 2022-2023 budget. The 10% rate will increase the average water bill by $8.83 per month or $105.98 per year. Solid waste collection rates will increase $1.25 per month or $15 per year.
Finance Director Joan Andel made the proposals to council following a budget workshop held earlier this month where the council discussed the rates. Andel explained that 5% of the trash rate increase is coming from Green For Life, the company providing trash service to the city. The other 2% will help the city begin repairing aging sewer lines.
At the public hearing for the budget, residents will be able to comment on the $21,753,502 budget and tax rate of $.41761 per $100 of valuation. The tax rate is a drop from $.419 this year.
The council re-opened a public hearing regarding the creation of a Public Improvement District (PID) for a proposed 135-acre housing development on the east side of the city along CR 1301. Only one person spoke at the hearing and that was Ken Schott, representing the Waterstone Development. All he did was make himself available if there were any questions. None were asked and the hearing was closed. The council then voted unanimously to approve Public Improvement District No. 1.
A PID is a development tool that allows the city to levy a special assessment on the properties within the district to pay for improvements up front such as roads, water, sewer, drainage, landscaping, trails, parks, etc. The money collected by the city is then passed on to the developer to reimburse them for the upfront costs of creating the development. It essentially makes the city a conduit for transferring payments from the homeowners to the developer over a specified period of time, generally several years. Once the debt is paid, the PID is dissolved. It doesn’t continue like a Municipal Utility District.
Kodi Keiler, president of the Wharton County Farmers Market asked for and received permission to move the market from Guffey Park to Waterfront Park when it opens for the fall season from Oct. 1 to Dec. 15.
“We’re asking for rental fees to be waived for this location and for permission to sell glass containers in the park,” Keiler said. “We would need a space from 7:30 a.m., so vendors can start setting up, until 2 p.m. when our vendors have packed up and left. We would like to offer maintenance of the facilities prior to each market and supply paper products for the restrooms there.”
The council unanimously approved the request.
Sinkhole narrowly avoided
Public Works Director Anthony Arcidiacono requested and received $45,000 for emergency repairs on a water line at 1509 N. Fulton St.
“Basically it was about to turn into a sinkhole,” Arcidiacono said.
He said the line was very deep and it required a contractor to come in in and repair.
“There was a huge void under Rusk that we were able to see before it showed its ugly face and caved in, but it probably could have easily swallowed a small car,” he said. “But we blocked the road off once we found it. The contractor came in within two or three days and mobilized and got it fixed. It was about 15 feet deep.”
The intersection of Mockingbird Lane and Sunny Lane between Wharton Junior High School and Sivells Elementary School will soon become a three-way stop.
Sgt. Ariel Soltura of the Wharton Police Department requested the stop signs because there is a problem with people speeding down the street and losing control where the two roads curve together.
“Numerous vehicles that have left the roadway and damaged residential property,” Soltura said.
At an earlier meeting Ray Roberson complained about the intersection, saying he was nearly hit by a vehicle there.
“It’s a corridor that connects Alabama Road to Fulton (Street) and as it sits right now there are very few traffic control devices along that path,” Soltura said.
The council approved the request unanimously.
Setback variance approved
The council approved a setback variance request by Marshall Francis and Ronnie Wittig, owners of F&W Storage at 210 W. Third St. for a new building to expand their business.
