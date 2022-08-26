Residents of Wharton will see their water and sewer rates, along with the trash collection fee, go up starting Oct. 1 after the city council approved the rate hikes at its meeting Monday night.

The 10% increase for water and sewer and 7% increase for trash were approved by the council as they set the date of Sept. 12 for a public hearing on the 2022-2023 budget. The 10% rate will increase the average water bill by $8.83 per month or $105.98 per year. Solid waste collection rates will increase $1.25 per month or $15 per year.

