Alice Marie Heard
Wharton City Council At Large Place 6
My name is Alice Marie Heard. I am a 41-year-old resident of Wharton.
I work as a registered nurse, mortician, as well a full-time mother. I am finishing courses to obtain my second Master’s degree as a psychiatric nurse practitioner. I have been a resident of this town my entire life. I have seen this town thrive and be a place where most anyone would like to come and raise their family.
Over the years, our town has gone thru some hardships which have led our city less to be less desired. With time, things are forever evolving. Things that worked in the past, might not work so well now. We need fresh ideas and people committed to making our city better.
I consider myself an intelligent individual who always has the best interest of our city in mind. I am very capable of vocalizing our problems and often opinions. I am a team player and have worked with all types of people. I have experienced much of the devastation as well as saw the times when our town was thriving.
I am a successful product of WISD. I have faith in our city. I know that Wharton can become the viable town where you would want to raise your family and for some even retire. I have continued to excel in my careers and was able to start them both here in the city of Wharton. I want all residents to never lose hope as well as to keep striving, and pressing to bring our city back to where it used to be.
I see the reality of the now, and I know by working alongside other council members, we will see great improvement. Positive growth for entire city is what I aim for. We need more community involvement and less finger pointing and complaining.
We must also ensure everyone becomes knowledgeable about things happening in our city. Everyone who resides in Wharton should be involved. To be a good leader, you must be able to be a good follower first! I am honest, truthful, able to delegate, confident, committed, and possess excellent communication skills. Lastly, I am a woman with a voice.
