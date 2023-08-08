City Sidewalks, Busy Sidewalks, Safe Sidewalks

City and TxDOT workers finish the last sidewalk installation on N. Fulton as part of a project funded through TxDOT Transportation Alternatives and Wharton Safe and Accessible Routes Project.

 Photo by Al Dubé

Wharton is becoming more walkable thanks to collaboration between the City of Wharton and TxDOT.

A Transportation Alternatives (TA) grant from TxDOT, was applied for in 2017 but not selected, and was rolled over into the 2019 TA grant cycle and approved, allowing the addition of 1.5 miles of 5-foot wide, ADA compliant sidewalks installed on streets in the city.

