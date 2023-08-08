Wharton is becoming more walkable thanks to collaboration between the City of Wharton and TxDOT.
A Transportation Alternatives (TA) grant from TxDOT, was applied for in 2017 but not selected, and was rolled over into the 2019 TA grant cycle and approved, allowing the addition of 1.5 miles of 5-foot wide, ADA compliant sidewalks installed on streets in the city.
The project is estimated at approximately $750,000 and will wrap up when sidewalks on parts of N. Fulton are completed.
The city has applied for the 2023 TxDOT TA grant and is awaiting determination on the submission, which will add another 3.5 miles of 5-foot wide, ADA compliant sidewalks in the city as part of the Wharton Safe and Accessible School Routes Project.
The current project added sidewalks to parts of N. Alabama Rd., Pioneer Ave., Ahldag Ave., N. Fulton and parts of Mockingbird Ln.
The 2023 grant, if approved, is estimated to cost $3.2 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.