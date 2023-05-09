The unofficial election results are in and two incumbents have lost their seats.

Fred Johnson was defeated by Marie Ward in a three-way race with Lula Kearney for Position 6 on the Wharton ISD Board of Trustees and Wharton City Councilmember Clifford Jackson was unseated by Burnell Neal.

