The unofficial election results are in and two incumbents have lost their seats.
Fred Johnson was defeated by Marie Ward in a three-way race with Lula Kearney for Position 6 on the Wharton ISD Board of Trustees and Wharton City Councilmember Clifford Jackson was unseated by Burnell Neal.
“Thank you to everyone in our community for electing me to serve on the WISD school board,” Ward said. “I am deeply humbled by all of the support, and I look forward to providing dedicated service for our students. I am excited and ready to work on the board to build our youth.”
WISD incumbent trustees Curtis Evans and Sherrell Speer kept their seats.
There were 1,439 ballots cast county-wide. Of those, 13 were absentee ballots, 992 were done during early voting, and 434 were cast on Election Day. The results will be canvassed by their respective boards before being declared final.
The following are the results reported by the Wharton County Elections office:
