Wharton’s civic organizations hope for additional city funding this fall, but officials say property evaluations and balancing municipal budgets will have to be done first.
Five groups appeared during Monday’s budget workshop at city hall seeking more than $100,000.
At the same time, city officials reported impending budget deficits in Hotel/Motel Fund ($24,750); Civic Center Fund ($88,254); General Fund ($909,723); Water/Sewer Fund ($259,385); Airport Fund ($4,909) and EMS Fund ($62,792). The Solid Waste Fund currently holds a surplus of $42,458.
City officials are optimistic property tax revenue will offset the shortfalls once updated property values are made available July 25.
“Right now, without those numbers, we’re not sure how we’re going to do it, but we’re going to do it. We will have a balanced budget,” City Finance Director Joan Andel said.
Also of concern are the latest legislature actions limiting city tax increases.
“Despite El Campo’s growth, the county hasn’t grown much in 10 years,” Council member Russell Machann said.
The Crisis Center requested $7,000 in funding to continue its mission of ending violence. Citing 2022 data, the organization provided 9,744 nights of shelter, conducted 328 forensic interviews with children and 111 clients received forensic medical examinations at the Wharton facilities.
All free to those they help, the Crisis Center provided 314 children with trauma-focused mental health therapy, offered prevention programs with more than 15,000 attending and 594 residential clients lived in its shelter.
Requested funds would be used for operations, repairs and maintenance, as well as outreach activities in Wharton.
Debbie Folks of Friends of Wharton Animal Control (FOWAC), a non-profit assisting the city pound with rescues, requested $12,500.
“Last year we had expenses of $38,000 to feed and shelter 128 dogs, 44 cats, and a pig, some ferrets and more,” Folks said.
The organization spent: $20,695 on transporting animals; $11,231 for medications not administered by veterinarians and $7,800 to shelter cats from the pound.
Wharton County Stray Pet Outreach Team (SPOT) came to the city for $3,000 for spay-neuter services next budget year.
Spay-neuter costs $130-$179.50 depending on the size of the animal and includes rabies vaccination and pain medication.
SPOT is in its 11th year and has fixed close to 1,600 dogs and cats in Wharton County. More than 65 percent were female, reducing the stray pet population significantly.
Attorney James Perez represented Just Do It Now (JDIN) requesting $25,000.
JDIN is a faith-based organization that provides assistance to Wharton’s most vulnerable residents. Funding would help continue programs such as “Yes WE Can,” an intervention/prevention after school and summer program for ages 6-18; Golden Housing Opportunity that assists with housing in emergency situations a 30-day basis; Baines Blessing Box, a 24/7 food pantry; and the Direct Assistance that helps with motels, utilities, rent, mortgage and food.
The Wharton County Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture came seeking $58,000 from the Hotel/Motel Tax Fund, which would return funding to the pre-COVID level.
“For more than 100 years we have served as the front door to the City of Wharton. We connect businesses to customers and we want to keep doing that in 2024,” Chamber Executive Director Ron Sanders said.
The city will meet again in August for a budget workshop that will be armed with figures from the latest property tax revenue to prepare for the new fiscal year.
