The following shows how Wharton County voted in contested races in the March 1 Democratic Primary:

 

Governor

Rich Wakeland 4

Beto O’Rourke 444

Joy Diaz 6

Inocencio (Inno) Barrientez 5

Michael Cooper 14

Lieutenant Governor

Mike Collier 222

Michelle Beckley 137

Carla Brailey 87

Attorney General

Rochelle Mercedes Garza 142

Lee Merritt 83

S. “Tbone” Raynor 29

Mike Fields 71

Joe Jaworski 127

Comptroller of Public Accounts

Tim Mahoney 135

Angel Luis Vega 135

Janet T. Dudding 169

Commissioner of The General Land Office

Jay Kleberg 138

Sandragrace Martinez 145

Michael Lange 89

Jinny Suh 70

Commissioner of Agriculture

Susan Hays 359

Ed Ireson 79

Member, State Board of Education, District 2

Victor Perez 105

Thomas Garcia 132

Pete Garcia 54

Wayne Raasch 45

Michael Vargas 102

State Senator, District 17

Titus Benton 207

Miguel Gonzalez 227

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.