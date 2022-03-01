The following shows how Wharton County voted in contested races in the March 1 Democratic Primary:
Governor
Rich Wakeland 4
Beto O’Rourke 444
Joy Diaz 6
Inocencio (Inno) Barrientez 5
Michael Cooper 14
Lieutenant Governor
Mike Collier 222
Michelle Beckley 137
Carla Brailey 87
Attorney General
Rochelle Mercedes Garza 142
Lee Merritt 83
S. “Tbone” Raynor 29
Mike Fields 71
Joe Jaworski 127
Comptroller of Public Accounts
Tim Mahoney 135
Angel Luis Vega 135
Janet T. Dudding 169
Commissioner of The General Land Office
Jay Kleberg 138
Sandragrace Martinez 145
Michael Lange 89
Jinny Suh 70
Commissioner of Agriculture
Susan Hays 359
Ed Ireson 79
Member, State Board of Education, District 2
Victor Perez 105
Thomas Garcia 132
Pete Garcia 54
Wayne Raasch 45
Michael Vargas 102
State Senator, District 17
Titus Benton 207
Miguel Gonzalez 227
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.