WISD to renovate culinary arts lab, old gym at high school

Luis Lopez and Mike Afshar of Point Alliance Solutions make a presentation to the Wharton ISD Board of Trustees about renovating the Wharton High School culinary arts lab and the old gym. The trustees voted 6-1 to do the projects.

 Photo by Joe Southern

Something new will soon be cooking at Wharton High School.

The Wharton ISD Board of Trustees on Feb. 9 voted 6-1 to renovate the culinary arts lab and the old gym at Wharton High School for a combined cost of $665,000. Both current facilities have code violations and are unsafe to use. Only Trustee Ann Witt voted against spending bond money to make the renovations.

