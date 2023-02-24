WISD to renovate culinary arts lab, old gym at high school

Something new will soon be cooking at Wharton High School.
The Wharton ISD Board of Trustees on Feb. 9 voted 6-1 to renovate the culinary arts lab and the old gym at Wharton High School for a combined cost of $665,000. Both current facilities have code violations and are unsafe to use. Only Trustee Ann Witt voted against spending bond money to make the renovations.
Superintendent Michael O’Guin Sr. said he was invited by construction project manager Mike Lanier to take a tour of the facilities and came away realizing they are “in very, very dark conditions.” He invited Luis Lopez and Mike Afshar from the Point Alliance Solutions general contracting firm to address the trustees regarding the conditions of the lab and gym and to share their renovation proposals.
Culinary arts lab
“Looking at the situation that in the culinary arts classroom, there’s a lot of code violations,” Lopez said.
He mentioned that there are no ventilation hoods over the stoves in the lab and said recently someone burned food and forced an evacuation because there was nowhere for the smoke to go.
“First is to basically gut out what you have in there. It’s not safe,” he said. “I mentioned electrical cords, you’ve got stoves running on extension cords, that’s code violation and unsafe. You’ve got basically no ventilation, except for the AC system for school building. We cannot be mixing the two; you’ve got CO2 coming from the gas stoves you don’t want to go into the main building.”
Lopez pointed out other code violations and problems and then proposed solutions. His plan is to completely gut the current lab and install one equipped like a modern commercial kitchen. The plan includes updating the ventilation, electrical, drains, and installing stainless steel sinks and prep areas.
“You’re going to be updating everything to what’s in real life out there,” he said. “When they see these stoves, that’s what you see in restaurants that they may go get a job at, or a hotel that they may be going to get a job at. So you’re getting them accustomed to the equipment and the training that they’ll be seeing in real life.”
He said the design will also mirror what students can expect to find in commercial kitchens. He presented a slide show to illustrate to the board what the lab would look like.
“We’re just bringing that technology back into your school. A part of the design includes a flow of how the food supposed to be done,” Lopez said. “You start off with a preparation area. You prepare your salads or you rinse your vegetables, things like that, and then you move over or to the cooking area where it’s actually being cooked, or the ovens. And then when you’re finished, you can go to the tables, or you can go to the table tops. When you’re finished, you move your dirty plates or dirty stuff into the washing area. And that’s in the corner. Keep it separate. That’s the way restaurants do it, too.”
According to O’Guin, the cost to renovate the culinary arts lab is $385,000.
Old gym
O’Guin began the discussion about the old gym at Wharton High School with background about the original plan for a gym. He said when the bond was passed, the plan was to build a FEMA dome that would serve as the new main gym for the school. When that became cost prohibitive, the plan switched to renovating the current gym, which was recently completed. That still left the school without a functioning auxiliary gym.
“And so what that does is it hampers our junior high programs and our high school programs,” he said.
O’Guin explained that with one functioning gym, the junior high and high schools must share it, creating scheduling problems and forcing visiting teams to make two trips each week to play sports here. He said it is possible that when the athletic director goes to the spring athletic meetings that the intermediate district will not approve Wharton.
“It’s really, really critical for us to address the issue now,” he said.
O’Guin said the original plan to renovate the old gym would have cost $1.5 million. That got shaved down to $280,000 by eliminating things like bleachers. Instead, chairs will be used for spectators.
“We just need to make it playable enough where we can have a game and it’s safe for everybody to be in there,” he said.
Lopez pointed out that the gym has many code violations and will require a lot of work to bring it up to minimum standards.
“There’s a lot of conditions in the gym that are unsafe, and some of them code violations,” he said.
Among the code violations are doors that are broken and chained shut, broken windows, no ventilation, and steel supports in the walls that have rusted away.
“We’re repairing all that glass that’s up on top that’s broken, making those windows usable again,” Lopez said. “Right now they haven’t been able to open them up. So we’re gonna get the mechanism to open them up again, and get that air circulation system working. I’ve been in that gym in the summertime, that’s a hot box. I mean, you go in there, you can barely breathe in there.”
The plan calls for repairing the doors, replacing the steel support beams in the walls, and replacing the electrical system, air conditioning, and the lighting. He said the heating system was updated five years ago, but the thermostats are broken and will need to be replaced.
At the conclusion of the presentations, the board voted 6-1 to make the renovations.
