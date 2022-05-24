Boy Scout revitalizing flagpole at cemetery

The historic Wharton Cemetery’s Rowold-Mays Post 87 American Legion’s flagpole is receiving a facelift due to the efforts of Boy Scout Andrew Howell of Troop 326.
Andrew of Wharton is the son of Adam and Kim Howell and grandson of Jess and Betty Howell. His Eagle Scout project is to revitalize the flagpole that is in the American Legion plot at the Wharton Cemetery.
The project includes taking down the flagpole, sanding, painting, restringing with new rope, and repairing any needed areas. Arnold Amaro, a Vietnam veteran and member of the American Legion, was on hand to lend tools to complete the project. Daisey and Jose Delgado of the American Legion helped with the prep work needed to be able to start the revitalization of the old flagpole.
Once completed, Andrew will place new flowers at the base. Andrew’s Eagle Scout project will be completed in time to raise the flag for the first time in a long time at the Memorial Day ceremony on Saturday, May 28, at 8 a.m.
The public is encouraged to attend and help place flags on the graves of veterans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.