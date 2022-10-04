Truck flips on FM 102

An 18-wheeler hauling sod slipped off the road and flipped over Monday afternoon on FM 102.
“The driver of the 18-wheeler allowed the trailer portion to slide into the grassy area near the 1100 block of FM 102 – heading out of town – causing it to flip onto the trailer’s back,” Lt. Ariel Soltura.
The accident occurred at 1:44 p.m. The road was closed for cleanup and removal of the truck until 5:20 p.m. There were no injuries. Wharton police and fire departments responded to the call.
The truck is owned by Raul Perez Olvera of Altair and was driven by Miguel Angel Moreno of Columbus. Moreno was charged with failure to drive in a single lane.
