Truck flips on FM 102

An 18-wheeler hauling sod overturned on FM 102 Monday afternoon, causing the road to be closed for over three hours.

 Photo courtesy Wharton Police Department

An 18-wheeler hauling sod slipped off the road and flipped over Monday afternoon on FM 102.

“The driver of the 18-wheeler allowed the trailer portion to slide into the grassy area near the 1100 block of FM 102 – heading out of town – causing it to flip onto the trailer’s back,” Lt. Ariel Soltura.

