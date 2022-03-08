The Wharton ISD chose the start of “Read Across America Month” to roll out its new literacy initiative.
The Literacy Bus is a refurbished school bus turned into a rolling literacy lab that will be used as an incentive to get elementary students to read. Colorfully decorated, the bus has bookshelves, beanbag chairs, Chromebook computers and more for children to enjoy.
It was introduced to the students of Sivells and Wharton elementary schools on Friday, March 4.
“This will be used as an incentive to promote reading across our district,” said Amalia Villarreal, the district’s bilingual coordinator.
Although the shelves still need to be stocked with books, the plan is for the bus to visit each campus two to three times a month.
Superintendent Michael O’Guin, who participated in ceremonies at the schools, said the bus cost approximately $60,000 to refurbish and set up. Part of it was funded by the Mary Louise Dobson Foundation and some of the work was performed by students in the construction trades class at Wharton High School.
O’Guin said he wanted the bus, which has been in the works for nearly two years, to be ready for Read Across America Day.
“My plan is to move the bus around the community in the summer … My vision is to take it to particular neighborhoods,” he said.
The festivities at the schools included assemblies where high school athletes, cheerleaders and the Tiger mascot were on hand to create excitement and to read a book to the children.
Charli Lennon, Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction, said as a bonus each student received a free book, all funded by the Mary Louise Dobson Foundation.
According to the district’s social media posts, the bus is “climate-controlled and equipped with power outlets and comfortable seating for students to relax and enjoy reading. Chromebooks are also available on the literacy bus for student use. Every campus will develop criteria for students to earn the incentive of visiting the literacy bus throughout the spring semester.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.