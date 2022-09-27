WEDCO previews strategic plan

Kristi Kocian of Custom Creations, right, makes a request to the Wharton Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors for help with funding for a new fence during the WEDC meeting Monday at noon.

 Photo by Joe Southern

The Wharton Economic Development Corporation must position itself to capitalize on new opportunities as two major roadway projects and the Wharton levee project begin to unfold.

“We have three major projects coming in to Wharton that are really going to affect the future of Wharton and the development, we need to prepare for that development,” WEDCO Executive Director Joshua Owens told the board of directors at Monday’s monthly meeting. “The I-69 upgrade, especially in the urban frontage roads that are going to be created, it’s going to create significant retail opportunities along with frontage roads. And we have to pre-position the Economic Development Corporation to be prepared for those developments so that when those facilities come online, we have developers already planning and in the process to build and construct so we’re able to capture that sales tax.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.