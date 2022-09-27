WEDCO previews strategic plan

The Wharton Economic Development Corporation must position itself to capitalize on new opportunities as two major roadway projects and the Wharton levee project begin to unfold.
“We have three major projects coming in to Wharton that are really going to affect the future of Wharton and the development, we need to prepare for that development,” WEDCO Executive Director Joshua Owens told the board of directors at Monday’s monthly meeting. “The I-69 upgrade, especially in the urban frontage roads that are going to be created, it’s going to create significant retail opportunities along with frontage roads. And we have to pre-position the Economic Development Corporation to be prepared for those developments so that when those facilities come online, we have developers already planning and in the process to build and construct so we’re able to capture that sales tax.
“We have the FM 1301 extension to I-69, which is going to open up a large corridor or re-fill tracts for development. That entire center part is unannexed. We’re hoping to bring that into the City of Wharton and bring commercial, residential, and industrial development to that area. And we need to figure out a way to pay for that – pay for bringing the infrastructure along. Obviously, the (U.S. Army) Corps (of Engineers) levee construction is a generational project that is going to influence our development moving forward and hopefully, hopefully, take a large portion of Wharton out of the floodplain, opening it up for more economically feasible development,” he said.
Owens said having most of Wharton in the floodplain makes it more expensive for developers to build here.
“It’s hard to convince developers to pay the additional costs of developing in Wharton when they have to go through – for example, we went into Wharton Feed and Supply with $150,000, those were just the development costs; it’s costing them to build in Wharton above and beyond what it would cost to build outside the flood zone,” he said.
Once that is done, Owens said Wharton will be strategically positioned in the region for significant growth.
“So we want to be able to remove those costs and prepare for the fact that this levee is going to make us really the only node for development along the I-69 corridor between Richmond-Rosenberg and El Campo,” he said. “Kendleton just doesn’t have the infrastructure capacity. Beasley doesn’t have the infrastructure capacity. We have infrastructure, and this will take us out of the floodplain make us more attractive for development and being prepared for that development.”
Owens explained to the board that the EDC needs to be ready now for the possibilities related to the three projects once they’re completed, which is why he wants the board to be ready to discuss them next month as they prepare their three-year strategic plan. Part of that includes having a local workforce ready to take the jobs that will be created.
“One of the major challenges we’re facing in Wharton is getting folks into jobs. We have employers here who can’t find people to work those jobs,” he said. “And we need to create a clear pathway for where you can go from high school to the job force, you can go from the junior college to the job force where you’re getting the certificates and the training that you need, not only to check a box, but to be employable. So we need to bring all the resources to bear on that.”
One of the problems is that younger people are leaving Wharton to seek opportunities elsewhere.
“We are an aging city; we are in a city that is older than our peer cities,” he said. “And that’s something that we need to be able to do is keep people who grow up in Wharton in town by offering them the jobs, careers, where they feel that they don’t have to leave the community in order to prosper.
“Looking at our sectors, we have large sections of public administration, healthcare, educational services, that’s typical for rural communities. Usually, the ISD is your largest employer in most rural communities. But we also have the junior college as our as our top employers, building out the jobs. We need to really grow the manufacturing sector of this and the warehouse trading sector of this, to have better jobs and have more jobs in the community. It’s currently about 3,450 jobs,” he said.
Owns told the board that he would like to target manufacturing companies. He said every primary manufacturing job typically creates five more jobs.
“So we need to bring those jobs to Wharton,” he said. “To do this we need to go over the strategic plan goals we have all discussed; bring developers plans to market, recruit retail, strengthen the school-to-jobs pipeline, invest in the infrastructure we need for economic development to collaborate on revitalizing downtown.
“And in bringing multiple sites to market we need to identify and find prime sites for development. A lot of times we don’t have willing sellers. A lot of times infrastructure is a problem. And the cost of bringing infrastructure … can be economically not feasible. We need to find larger sites. Most of the requests that I’m getting from manufacturers looking at coming to the community are looking for 100-200 acres. And the largest manufacturers are looking for 1,000 acres plus. So we need to develop some larger sites beyond our 22-acre site that we currently have available,” he said.
Developer Russel Baird, who owns several buildings downtown along Milam Street, came to the EDC requesting help funding a waterline project. He said as he was doing renovation work to Beni’s Italian Restaurant and other properties he owns is that several of the building’s don’t have water service.
“What we found … is that there was no water from the city available or any other properties on that side of the street. There was one water meter on the corner,” he said.
He said getting water taps and meters for each building was an added expense he was not aware of and had not budgeted.
Following an executive session, the board voted to grant Baird $25,000 toward the project.
Kristi Kocian of Custom Creations came to the board to request a grant to help her build a better quality fence at her business than the rotting wood one that is there now. The one she wants would be a faux stone one that would last longer and look better than the wood. The board will consider the request at another meeting.
The board voted to give Roosters 2 Go Wings and Waffles a $6,291 grant for signage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.