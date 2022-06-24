School board approves security upgrades

The Wharton ISD Board of Trustees unanimously voted to spend $1,064,688.44 in unused bond money for major security upgrades across the district during Thursday’s regular board meeting.
Michael Lanier, the district’s construction project manager, and Wharton ISD Police Chief Landy Williams presented the request to the board.
Before they spoke, Superintendent Michael O’Guin explained that the security upgrades were being planned before the school shooting in Uvalde.
“I would like to add that myself and Mr. Lanier, and myself and Chief Williams, we sat down and we had looked at upgrading our security prior to the events that happened in Uvalde. I know that a lot of school districts are going back now and upgrading their security on account of what happened in Uvalde, Texas, but we had already started this,” he said.
He said the security upgrades were prompted by a review of events from the last school year.
“We were looking at several different things that we felt like we needed to do because of things that have happened throughout the school year,” he said. “Things come up and you realize, ‘oh, there’s a blind spot right here.’ Say if an incident in that particular area, and you say, ‘chief pull the camera … and he’s like, ‘we actually don't have a camera in that area.’ And so there’s no video footage or what have you. So we started the conversation about, you know, making sure that we didn’t have any blind spots, because you know, when you organize school, things happen all over the school.”
Lanier and Williams presented the following requests to the board, which were unanimously approved:
DAEP campus
Combining four portable units into one structure will allow students assigned to the DAEP to be located on an enclosed, secure campus. The location will be on the north side of East Belle Avenue across the street from the current Wharton Junior High School portable village.
Chain link fencing with gates
Planned for Wharton High School, the six-foot high commercial grade fencing enclosing the practice field and eliminates unapproved access to the campus from the north and west sides. All access points will be gated with lockable 20-foot rolling gates.
Guard shack at student parking lot
A guard shack will be located at the entrance to the student parking lot at Wharton High School nearest the auditorium and will be manned by security personnel that monitor the coming and going of individuals to the campus.
Secured vestibules
These bulletproof, electronically accessed enclosures will give campus personnel the ability verify the identity of and purpose for the visit of individuals seeking access to the campus. They will be located at the main entrance to each campus.
Video surveillance replacement at WHS
The new video system replaces the existing system, which is not compatible with the newer systems on the remaining campuses and adds additional cameras to ensure there are no blind spots on the campus. This will allow WISD police the ability to monitor all campuses from one monitor at a central location.
Relocate welding stations to one shop at WHS
The current set up requires that students enrolled in the welding courses, at times, work in two shop areas making supervision difficult. All instructional welding stations will be moved into one shop and adequate power and ventilation will be installed to ensure students can utilize all the equipment without interruption.
Access control, video intercom and intrusion system
A new access control system at the high school will work collaboratively with the secured vestibules to ensure individuals entering the campus have been identified and their purpose for entering the campus verified before access is granted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.