Sister Sista, a local nonprofit organization, will hold and expanded version of its annual Springfest on April 9 at Harris Park after the Wharton City Council voted to allow food vendors, waive fees, and provide additional trash cans.
Desurae Matthews brought her request for the festival to the council at its regular meeting Monday, Feb. 27.
“The event brings the community together by gathering families to come out for music, food, activities and fun,” she said. “Springfest has been a very successful event in the past. This year, we’re asking for the city to grant us the right to allow food vendors and to waive the vendor fee for a nonprofit organization. We’re also asking for additional garbage cans and liners.”
Her original request included lighting, but the city does not have portable lights. She noted that the lights at the park have not worked since Hurricane Harvey in 2017.
“We pretty much closed up when … it gets dark. It’s hard to clean when there’s no lights,” she said.
When informed there were no lights available from the city, Matthews said they would work around it.
“Overall, we’re just asking for support from our city to help us serve our Whartonians,” she said.
Council members asked if the city charged vendor fees. Gwyn Teves, director of planning and development, said the city does.
“For a nonprofit organization or event like this we usually put that responsibility on the event sponsor just to verify that they have all of the licensing that they’re required to have, whether it be health licensing or whatever, but we don’t require them to permit for that. It’s a one-time event,” Teves said.
With the issues cleared up, the council voted unanimously in favor of the request.
Compromise on temporary trailer
The council compromised on a request for a 90-day extension to allow Valerie Jefferson to keep a travel trailer for temporary housing at 212 E. Dahlgren while her house is under construction.
Teves said she and the building department recommended denial of the request because permits had elapsed and they didn’t think the work on the house being constructed there could be completed in 90 days.
“It was our recommendation just due to the amount of work that is still to be done, as well as the lack of the actual permits that are good. Without those permits being pulled by those contractors, there are currently no electrical or plumbing permits to be completed. So we have no confidence at this time that that will be done in 90 days,” she said.
Jefferson showed the council pictures of the construction and said she is confident the work will be completed in 90 days. The council agreed to give her 45 days providing she come back with more pictures at that time showing progress on the house. If they’re satisfied with the progress they will consider another extension.
Among other actions at the meeting, the council:
• Accepted a $61,700 grant from the Bay Area Council on Drugs and Alcohol for the installation of equipment and fencing for a dog park;
• Agreed to purchase an air conditioning unit for the O’Quinn Room at the Wharton Civic Center;
• Agreed to purchase a used vehicle for the public works department; and
• Voted to negotiate a contract with HDR for easement acquisition services related to utility relocation for the Interstate 69 expansion project.
Log In
