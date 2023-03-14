The Wharton Cemetery Association, Wharton County Historical Commission, and Texas Historical Commission collaborated to present a day-long workshop on marker stabilization and repair at Wharton Cemetery on Friday, March 10.
Organized by the THC and funded by a National Park Service grant to help the 41 Texas counties dramatically affected by Hurricane Harvey prepare for future catastrophes by proactively stabilizing cemetery markers, the workshop featured instructors Rusty Brenner with Texas Cemetery Restoration in Crockett, and Jason Church with the National Park Service’s National Center for Training and Technology.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.