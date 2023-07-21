Two were injured Monday as a vehicle collided with an 18-wheeler on U.S. 59 in the Hungerford area.
Wharton volunteer firefighters and EMS alongside the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on U.S. 59 at the intersection with CR 221 around 1 p.m. Monday, July 17.
“The vehicle was involved with an 18-wheeler. I believe the 18-wheeler was in the northbound lane attempting to merge into the southbound lane,” Wharton Fire Captain Paul Maldonado said, adding a collision ensued.
Emergency responders treated two individuals who were transported by ambulance.
“There was front end damage to the car and side damage to the 18-wheeler, both vehicles were towed off. Everyone was evacuated without the need of extrication ... One victim was airlifted and one was transported by ambulance ... I believe (the individuals from the car) were transferred downtown to Houston,” Maldonado said.
First responders cleared the scene as quickly as they could, with the Wharton VFD reportedly receiving the initial call at around 1:17 p.m. and returned to the station in about two hours by 3:15 p.m., traffic was brought down to one lane while responders were tending to the scene.
