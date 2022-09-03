Dallas Holm to perform concert at Caney Creek Church

Christian music singer-songwriter Dallas Holm will perform a musical event at Caney Creek Church, 118 W. Milam, on Oct. 8 at 6:30 p.m.
The free event is a reschedule from last year.
Updated: September 3, 2022 @ 2:43 am
Holm’s musical ministry has spanned almost four decades. His influence has been greatest in contemporary Christian music. While he has had several hit singles in CCM, he is best known for “Rise Again,” which is about the resurrection of Jesus. Over the course of Holm’s career, he has performed many styles of music including adult contemporary, country, blues, reggae and pop-rock.
After Holm came to faith in 1965 at the age of 16, he started writing his own Christian songs around this time performing them in jails, churches and in street ministry. During the late 1960s, Holm was a member of a Christian group called the Tri-Tones who made an album entitled “I Saw the Light” released by the Universal Audio Corp. He expanded his use of music while he was a youth pastor in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Holm’s music eventually caught the attention of David Wilkerson, author of “The Cross and the Switchblade,” and became a part of Wilkerson’s traveling crusades.
As a solo artist, his early albums for Zondervan and Impact contained worship songs done in a middle of the road rock style. During his time with Wilkerson, Holm became the front man for a group named Praise. That group released the album “Dallas Holm & Praise. . .Live” (Greentree, 1977) which sold more than 600,000 copies and was the first Christian album to be certified gold.
The album contains the song “Rise Again,” which was one of the biggest radio hits in the history of Christian music. The song has the distinction of garnering a GMA Dove Award in 1978 for Song of the Year. Holm was awarded Songwriter of the Year along with Male Vocalist of the Year in 1978 with the group itself winning Mixed Group of the Year.
Over the course of Holm’s career, he has released 34 albums counting solo, with Praise or other artists. He has received a total of five Dove Awards as of 2020. Holm has also been inducted into the Texas Gospel Music Hall of Fame (2007) and the GMA Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 2012.
