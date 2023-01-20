The sixth day of the capital murder trial of Robert Allen Satterfield being conducted in the Wharton County Courthouse began Tuesday with the swearing in of 28 potential new witnesses, at least 17 of which are law enforcement officers.

Among those sworn in were Sheriff Shannon Srubar and retired El Campo police chief Terry Stanphill. Possibly the most noteworthy persons sworn in were Henry Floyd, on whose land the murders were committed, and his son Ryan Floyd. Both were on their property at one time or another before, during or after the three Angleton residents were killed.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.