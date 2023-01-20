The sixth day of the capital murder trial of Robert Allen Satterfield being conducted in the Wharton County Courthouse began Tuesday with the swearing in of 28 potential new witnesses, at least 17 of which are law enforcement officers.
Among those sworn in were Sheriff Shannon Srubar and retired El Campo police chief Terry Stanphill. Possibly the most noteworthy persons sworn in were Henry Floyd, on whose land the murders were committed, and his son Ryan Floyd. Both were on their property at one time or another before, during or after the three Angleton residents were killed.
District Judge Randy Clapp, as he does with all witnesses, invoked “The Rule,” and admonished the future witnesses to not discuss the facts of this case with other witnesses.
“We want all witnesses to be able to testify from their own memories, not the memories of others,” Clapp said.
He told them until called, “you should go about your lives.” He also said witnesses should be given 48-hour notice before testifying. A defense attorney told one newly sworn witness it could be as little as 24 hours.
Sheriff Srubar asked the judge if his deputies who are working courtroom security could be excused from The Rule. Clapp did make that exception.
The prosecution team returned from the Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend not at full strength. District Attorney Dawn Allison walked into the courtroom with her right wrist braced and in a sling after falling.
Natalie Tice, an attorney on loan from the Texas Attorney General’s Office who is serving as a Wharton County assistant district attorney, was absent due to a family medical emergency. She returned Wednesday after lunch.
Satterfield’s defense team was at full strength.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.