Superintendent disappointed in failed vote

Superintendent Michael O'Guin Sr.

Wharton ISD Superintendent Michael O’Guin Sr. expressed his disappointment Tuesday in the result of the vote of the board of trustees to turn down a proposal to move the district to a four-day school week next year.

“Right now our teachers and a lot of the parents are not in a good place,” he said. “Many have reached out to me to express their displeasure with the result of the calendar proposal. They’ve asked me, why did I participate in the survey if it was going to be disregarded? I feel bad for them because I can’t answer that question. All I can say to them is that we presented the information, and the data and that I don’t get a vote. I too was disappointed at the outcome of the calendar proposal because there appeared to be a complete disregard for the data and what the parents, teachers, and DEIC (District Educational Improvement Committee) committee wanted.”

