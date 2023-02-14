Superintendent disappointed in failed vote

Wharton ISD Superintendent Michael O’Guin Sr. expressed his disappointment Tuesday in the result of the vote of the board of trustees to turn down a proposal to move the district to a four-day school week next year.
“Right now our teachers and a lot of the parents are not in a good place,” he said. “Many have reached out to me to express their displeasure with the result of the calendar proposal. They’ve asked me, why did I participate in the survey if it was going to be disregarded? I feel bad for them because I can’t answer that question. All I can say to them is that we presented the information, and the data and that I don’t get a vote. I too was disappointed at the outcome of the calendar proposal because there appeared to be a complete disregard for the data and what the parents, teachers, and DEIC (District Educational Improvement Committee) committee wanted.”
He said the board tasked him with coming up with ways to retain teachers and recruit high-quality teachers, which he said the four-day week would have helped accomplish.
“When the parent survey is 70% for the four-day calendar and 30% against with over 650 parents participating in the survey, the teacher survey is 92% for the four-day calendar and 8% against with over 180 teachers participating in the survey, and the DEIC survey is 93% for the four-day calendar and 7% against. The only conclusion that can be drawn is that a majority of the board rejected the data and the work that went into developing a plan to ensure that all students were taken care of. It should also be noted that the district had three agencies that had entered a partnership agreement to provide free childcare for approximately 500 students combined. We developed a solid plan,” he said.
The four-day calendar is a retention and recruitment tool that can be used to attract high-quality teachers. It’s been proven in other districts. As far as revisiting it, the board president and the other board members set the board agenda. It would take the board wanting to revisit the topic before the four-day calendar would be presented again,” O’Guin said. “We have until the May board meeting to get a calendar approved and give everyone time to make adjustments. We’re losing valuable time right now. The height of the recruiting season is February through May. Many teachers in nearby districts had reached out to me, human resources, and other people in the district and indicated that they were wanting to join the Wharton ISD team had the four-day calendar been passed. Unfortunately, it wasn’t.”
O’Guin said the four-day school week is important to recruiting and retaining the best quality teachers, as well as a benefit to the students and community.
“I’d like to believe we can get a calendar approved that is beneficial for our students, teachers, and this community,” he said.
I’ve heard all kinds of rumors and speculation that the calendar was about the administration and teachers wanting to work less because they may live outside of the district. That’s completely false and disrespectful of the employees who choose to work in Wharton ISD,” O’Guin said. “The fact of the matter is that we’ve got to be creative and think outside of the box and do something different to change where we are as a district. We will continue to look for ways to be competitive and bring high-quality teachers to the district.”
He called on the board to propose alternatives to the four-day week.
“The task now is for the majority of the board to answer why they rejected the proposal and give reasonable alternatives to the four-day calendar if it is something they aren’t going to approve,” he said. “It is my hope that our school board will reflect on what our parents, teachers, and the DEIC would like and work collaboratively to meet the needs of our students.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.