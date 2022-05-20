School board votes down video scoreboard

In a 4-2 vote, members of the Wharton ISD Board of Trustees turned down a proposal by Superintendent Michael O’Guin to install a video scoreboard at Eddie Joseph Memorial Stadium.
At Thursday’s regular board meeting, O’Guin recommended the board spend $474,200 in remaining bond money to install the videoboard at the football stadium. He said the videoboard would be “an extension of the classroom” and open doors for students to further study radio, television, and film. He said teacher Pam Williams is ready to instruct the class and said the students under her supervision would operate the board, including making advertisements to run during games and other events.
He said the program was one of the top choices of students in a survey.
“People will argue one of the most distinguished alumni from Wharton ISD is Dan Rather,” he said. “Dan Rather went to Sam Houston State University, which I'm a graduate of, and he majored in radio, television and film. We don’t have things here for our students in Wharton, who have an extreme interest in radio, television and film.”
He said having the program here would help better prepare students going into that field of study in college.
New Trustee Ann Witt said that opinions of the students can change.
“What they view is what they want to do, and a glamorous line of work could just change completely as they get older,” she said. “And I don’t think that a talented child would be kept out of a program in college simply because he had not had this opportunity. Talent, always, I think, rises to the top. And so I’m not for this.”
The item was originally paced on the consent agenda (items normally considered to be routine and not in need of discussion) for quick passage, but Trustee Sherrell Speer requested that it be broken out for discussion.
Following a discussion, Trustee Philip Henderson made a motion to approve it and President Curtis Evans seconded it. They were the only ones to vote in favor as Witt, Speer, and trustees Miguel Santes and Doris Teague voted against. Trustee Fred Johnson was absent.
New principals
After the vote, O’Guin introduced the new administrative team for Wharton Elementary School to the board. He hired Monica Rath, currently the Director of Student Services, Federal Programs, and Career and Technical Education, as principal, and Esau Rodriguez of Bay City, who works in the Alvin ISD, as the assistant principal.
