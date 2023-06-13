Wharton VFW members and guests attended a swearing in ceremony, held on June 5, led by the newly elected president of the VFW Post 4474 Auxiliary, Gloria Garza.
Daniel Garza, commander of the post, said he’s really excited to bring back an auxiliary group to the post to serve veterans and their families.
“We’ve been without an auxiliary for some time and this will help our veteran community in many ways,” Garza said.
Reba Carlson and Donna James presided over the initiation and installation ceremony where 21 new auxiliary members were installed. Also present were five members from other auxiliary posts.
The auxiliary is responsible for serving veterans and their families in the county by providing financial assistance to members, performing community service, fundraising for cancer research, illiteracy and drug abuse prevention. Members also advocate for elderly rights and support the VFW National Home, Special Olympics and other worthy causes.
Wharton Post 4474 was established on Oct. 1, 1945 by a group of veterans from the area with a purpose to assist all veterans and families of any branch that served in a conflict.
