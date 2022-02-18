Student abducted from Wharton Elementary

Wharton police are searing for an 11-year-old boy who was abducted Thursday morning from Wharton Elementary School by his father.
Denim Nicholas, a fifth grader, was allegedly taken by his father, Dominick Nicholas, after arriving at the school on the bus.
“Law enforcement immediately began an investigation and discovered when the school bus arrived at school, the student got off the bus and got into a vehicle parked in the parking lot, and left the school premises,” Superintendent Michael O’Guin said in a press release.
Police said Nicholas was driving a white Jeep. They are asking anyone with information to call 911 or Wharton Police Detective Stephen Jimenez at 979-532-3131.
O’Guin said the drop off area for the bus was unsupervised at the time.
“There is normally an employee positioned at the bus ramp when students arrive,” he said. “However, yesterday (Thursday) that resource was needed to chaperone a field trip. We are reviewing our safety protocols and will institute immediate change to ensure this does not happen again.
The district will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement. As this is an active investigation we will not comment further,” he said.
