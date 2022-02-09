Capital murder, shooting another man, and firing bullets at two other people are among the charges a 17-year-old Wharton teen faces, all based on an apparent El Campo robbery plan turned killing a year ago.
Originally arrested as a juvenile, 17-year-old Brandon Rene James is the fifth person indicted by the Wharton County Grand Jury for his alleged role in the Feb. 23, 2021, El Campo slaying of 21-year-old Shane Singleton of Wharton.
Seeing an advertisement on social media, Singleton drove to El Campo, pulling up in the darkened driveway at 704.5 Alvin St. There, what he thought was going to be a purchase instead became an ambush.
Singleton was found inside his running vehicle, the highlights still on, although he had pulled forward and struck the bottom portion of a garage apartment. He died the next day at Houston’s Memorial Hermann Hospital.
Unlike Devin Lamont Lott of Wharton, along with El Campo residents Devin Ray Garcia, 17, Dayton Ray Quinonez, 18, and 19-year-old Drew Avrie Quinonez, James faces a multitude of other charges for events that night. The grand jury indicted James for three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a single count of deadly conduct.
He stands accused of shooting at three other people. One, allegedly taking place in Wharton, involved a man struck once in the ankle on Feb. 11, 2021. He allegedly fired at a woman on Feb. 16, 2021, and in the direction of a person and a home on Alvin Street.
The night of the murder, El Campo EMS crews were called to 311 Oscar less than an hour later. There, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers were able to determine the injury took place on Alvin Street. No one has been charged in that incident yet.
James, certified as an adult in October, was transferred from juvenile holding facilities in Victoria to the Wharton County Jail. He now faces the possibility of adult punishment although the death penalty cannot be sought as he was a juvenile at the time of the crime.
All suspects in the Singleton murder remain in the Wharton County Jail in lieu of a $1 million bond. Each case will be prosecuted by the state Attorney General’s Office based on a conflict with past representation or knowledge in the DA’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.