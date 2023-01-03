Satterfield murder trial to start Monday

Monday will mark Robert Allen Satterfield’s return to Wharton County’s 329th District Court and the restart of his capital murder trial.
The 13th District Court of Appeals lifted its stay Thursday, Dec. 29, allowing the trial halted on Nov. 28 to proceed.
“The jury already selected will be sworn in that morning, and the case will continue until concluded,” 329th District Court Judge Randy Clapp said Tuesday.
The jury will be asked first to consider whether Satterfield is guilty. Should they vote to convict, a punishment phase will start where the jury will consider whether Satterfield should be sentenced to die.
“I have no idea how long each phase will take, but I am expecting each to last two to three weeks. It is difficult to predict how a case such as this will unfold,” Clapp said.
Satterfield faces trial for the death of 5-year-old Ray Shawn Hudson Jr. on Floyd Road outside Burr in East Wharton County on June 13, 2018. Prosecutors opted to not pursue charges for the alleged murders of the boy’s parents Ray Shawn Hudson Sr., 28, and Maya Victoria Rivera, 24, of Angleton on the same day.
Defense attorneys say was the decision was made to eliminate a self-defense argument in court. The DA’s office has said it would not comment on its trial strategy until after a verdict is rendered.
“The State is ready for trial,” Wharton County District Attorney Dawn Allison said Monday.
A request for comment sent to the defense team had not returned as of press time Tuesday.
Satterfield’s attorneys requested and received a stay from the 13th District Court of Appeals Nov. 28, saying they could not mount an adequate defense without a chance to test ballistics on a weapon owned by the landowner and DNA from an assortment of locations.
Court filings indicate the defense has questioned whether Satterfield’s 9mm pistol was the firearm used to kill the three because shell casings from a .38 caliber gun were found in the same burn pit as the three victims.
No other people have been charged in the homicides, at least one has reportedly been granted immunity from prosecution.
The last person sentenced to die in Wharton County was James Garrett Freeman, who killed Wharton County Texas Game Warden Justin Hurst during a shootout March 17, 2007, following a high-speed chase that ended at the Lissie Cemetery. Freeman was 26 when he committed the crime, Hurst had been celebrating his 34th birthday on the night he was killed.
Convicted and sentenced to death by a Wharton County jury in November 2008, Freeman was executed at the Huntsville Polunsky Unit on Jan. 27, 2016, after an eight-year stay on Death Row.
Since 1999, juries statewide have sentenced 48 people to die.
Last year, five people were executed. Eight are currently scheduled for execution in 2023.
El Campo resident Demond Bluntson is currently on Death Row, convicted in Laredo (Webb County) for the killing of his son and another child on June 19, 2012. He still stands accused of killing the children’s mother, Brandi Cerny, in El Campo on the same day. That case has never been taken to trial.
No date has been set for Bluntson’s execution. On average, a Texas Death Row inmate will spend 11 years there before facing execution, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.