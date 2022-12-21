Opening a smoke shop or vehicle repair store just got tougher in El Campo, and concerns remain over the existing ones.

Cleaning up those businesses, Planning Director Krystal Hasselmeier told the El Campo City Council, would be up to code enforcement and could assist with beautification, handling issues like tire storage, for example. Those ordinances, however, would need to be enforced, a battle cry of long-time District 2 Councilmember Gloria Harris.

