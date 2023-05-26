Newspaper wins nine TGCPA awards

Newspaper wins nine TGCPA awards

The Wharton Journal-Spectator took second place in General Excellence and won eight other awards May 20 in the Texas Gulf Coast Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest held during the 85th annual convention at the Port Royal Ocean Resort in Port Aransas.

Competing in Division 1, judges said the Journal-Spectator is a “Wonderful little paper all wrapped up in 10 pages.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.