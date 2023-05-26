Newspaper wins nine TGCPA awards

The Wharton Journal-Spectator took second place in General Excellence and won eight other awards May 20 in the Texas Gulf Coast Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest held during the 85th annual convention at the Port Royal Ocean Resort in Port Aransas.
Competing in Division 1, judges said the Journal-Spectator is a “Wonderful little paper all wrapped up in 10 pages.”
The newspaper took second place awards for Serious Columns, Headline Writing, and Feature Photos (“Every shop should be blessed with such a talented stock show shooter.”). A third-place award was given for Sports Photos and the Journal-Spectator received honorable mentions for News Photos, Sports Coverage, News Writing, and Display Advertising.
Last month the newspaper won six awards from the South Texas Press Association. Next month the Texas Press Association will present awards in its annual Better Newspaper Contest and the Journal-Spectator has been notified that it has won at least one award.
“It’s encouraging to receive so much peer recognition in these contests. We’ve been up against some of the best small newspapers in the state and I’m proud of how well we’ve done,” said former managing editor Joe Southern.
