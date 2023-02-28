No-through truck zone created on CR 212

Following a public hearing at which two people spoke in favor of the proposal, the Wharton County Commissioners voted unanimously Monday to create a no-through truck traffic zone on County Road 212 near Kendleton.
Passage of the zone was done to prevent damage to the recently paved road and also for safety concerns. The request for the zone was initiated by Commissioner Bud Graves at a meeting last month following complaints that trucks hauling materials to solar farms were starting to damage the road. There were also complaints that trucks from Lamberti USA, located at CR 212 and Highway 59, go down the road to turn around at CR 219 and come back and then stage on the road rather than inside Lamberti’s property.
“Again, to us the major issue is safety,” resident Deborah Grigar said during the public hearing. “We have a T at the end of 212 and that is where the trucks come to turn around to begin their staging in front of Lamberti. So they will make at least two trips down that road… You can watch them come dangerously close to getting in the ditch, falling off in the ditch. It is a safety concern.”
She said drivers following the trucks down the road are expecting them to turn rather than attempting to turn around.
“People aren’t expecting them to be backing up,” she said. “They assume the truck is turning the corner to go somewhere. So it is very much a safety concern with this going up, they’re turning around trying to get straightened out. Some of them get tangled up like a spaghetti knot.”
Grigar said it is not uncommon to see 10-12 trucks sitting on the side of the road causing congestion.
She called on Lamberti to be a good neighbor.
“I noticed that they have posted permits for the TCEQ (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality) on their fence, which says to me, they want me to be a good neighbor as being a resident of 212. They want me to allow them to operate with the chemicals that they have on site. And they’re trying to make sure that that I will accept them. So I believe as part of that good neighbor relationship I want to see what they’re going to do to accept their responsibility to help keep me safe as well,” she said.
She said she is grateful for the county considering the no-through truck traffic zone, but wants to see teeth behind the law.
“One of the biggest things that we struggle with is the enforcement,” she said. It’s great to do it. It’s great to post the signs… But the enforcement is a huge concern. Yes, we want it posted. We want it to be the rule. However, we also need it to be enforced for it to be effective, or it’s just kind of a sign that somebody will run over.”
Larry Grigar spoke next in favor of the no-through truck zone.
“I live in ground zero. I live directly in the center of the three industries in our precinct, Lamberti, Gionetti’s Machine Shop and a solar farm. (County Road) 212 is a funnel for all the traffic to come through down my road which is 207, which is no-through trucks. So all solar farm traffic comes 212, down to 207, comes across right in front of my house goes to the solar farm across (Texas Highway) 60 which is not a through truck road. But the one I live on does. I have traffic coming from 60 going to Dorian Tool… So if we can close 212 to the through truck traffic, hopefully that will cut down on the funnel that’s going by my house on my road illegally,” Driver said.
After the hearing, Graves made the motion to create the zone. It passed unanimously. County Judge Phillip Spenrath said the zone should go into effect just as soon as the signage can go up. He also asked Graves to give Lamberti a courtesy call to explain the new law. He said he would.
