The Gulf Coast Workforce Board and its operating affiliate Workforce Solutions – Gulf Coast invite the public to celebrate the grand opening of its new career office serving the residents of Wharton and Wharton County.
The new office, located at 2011 FM 102 in Wharton, will allow Workforce Solutions staff to provide career and human resources development services to all employers and residents of Wharton County. A part-time location at the Northside Center in El Campo will continue to see customers virtually at www.wrksolutions.com.
