Prairie View A&M University College of Agriculture and Human Sciences (CAHS) Cooperative Extension Program (CEP) will lead a Women in Agriculture Workshop in Wharton County on Saturday, May 7, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The event aims to empower women in agriculture by discussing several topics, including drought and conservation programs through the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), marketing strategies, forage quality techniques, cattle stress management, and more. Guests will hear from PVAMU Research Cattle Manager Clint Taylor, Terren Moore of Moore Farms & Insurance, Cheramie Viator of Lazy 3 Cattle, David Daniels from the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), and more.
CEP is partnering with Agriculture and Natural Resources (AgNR), Small Farm Institute (SFI), and the NRCS to host this event as part of the small farm outreach programs.
The workshop is free, and a light breakfast and lunch will be provided for attendees. There will also be drawings throughout the day for guests. The workshop will be held at the Wharton County Fairgrounds, 6036 FM 961 Road. To register for the event contact Braxton Mitchell, Wharton/Austin County Extension Agent, at 979-532-3310 or bjmitchell@pvamu.edu.
