One arrested, three detained in suspected human smuggling case

Conducting a traffic stop Wednesday on Highway 59, a member of the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit arrested a man believed to be smuggling three people, who were also detained.
At around 11:30 a.m., the officer pulled over a white Ford F-150 on U. S. 59 North, just north of FM 961.
“During the course of the traffic stop, several indicators of criminal activity were detected. It was determined that the driver, 31-year-old Juan Manuel Visoso of Corpus Christi, was transporting two individuals from El Salvador and one individual from Mexico for monetary gain,” the sheriff’s office reported on Facebook. “As deputies were arresting Visoso, the other three individuals exited the vehicle and ran into the brush. They were all captured a short time later. Visoso was transported to the Wharton County Jail where he was booked in for smuggling of persons, a third-degree felony. The other three individuals were later turned over to the custody of U. S. Border Patrol.”
