Even as the state’s mental health infrastructure lags behind national averages, Wharton County’s access and infrastructure sits in the top half of the state in terms of how practitioners are caring for the citizens.
Texas is currently ranked as the worst state for mental health accessibility as reported by Mental Health America. A chronic shortage of mental health professionals in the state is exacerbating an already stretched system, with many rural communities especially struggling. Wharton County, however, is holding its own against other counties.
Wharton County has less than half (40%) the registered professionals it needs to lift its designation as an Health Professional Shortage Area (HPSA), although that still puts the county ahead of state averages. A HPSA is set when the ratio of people to clinicians is greater than 30,000 to one for federally recognized health centers.
The county is in the top half of state mental health support ratings.
“We need more qualified professionals in our area. It is difficult to convince professionals from out of town to commute to our community when there is a huge need for them in their own communities. Eighty percent of our providers commute to El Campo, and some commute over an hour,” Turning Leaf Counseling owner Stacy Schmermund-Romo said.
Wharton County is currently listed as for a Low Income Population HPSA, which means people with lower incomes struggle to access mental health care in their communities.
“We have 408 total patients receiving care, 276 adults and 132 on the youth side and that fluctuates constantly. Back during COVID, our numbers went down some. People didn’t want to come in and now it’s started building back up,” Texana Behavioral Health Clinic Manager Frank Jenkins said.
Texana serves mental health patients with an emphasis in lower income populations, and is allowed to treat for severe depression, bipolar, schizophrenia and schizo-effective disorder in adults with some additional latitude to treat children.
Another provider is Matagorda Episcopal Health Outreach Program (MEHOP).
“(I’m seeing) significant depression, trauma and anxiety with maladaptive coping including anger and substance abuse,” MEHOP Director of Behavioral Health Dr. John T. Saglime Jr. said.
The Wharton MEHOP clinic offers psychiatry and counseling services.
“Most of our physicians at MidCoast Health System treat depression, anxiety and ADHD. All of our physicians accept new patients. From a hospital standpoint, we use Texana for emergency psychiatric care of our patients. If psychiatric care is required, then we can assist in outside referrals to appropriate facilities,” MidCoast Health Systems Marketing Coordinator Donna Mikeska said.
Older populations are struggling with mental health crises as well.
“I do not see any specialized mental health care available for the elderly population. Many older patients struggle with a transition in life, such as the loss of a spouse or a loss of their independence. However, the most prevalent issue I have seen is grandparents who are raising their grandchildren for a variety of reasons. This is a huge transition in their lives as well and they are struggling tremendously,” Schmermund-Romo said.
The pandemic’s fallout remains a concern, according to MidCoast CMO Dr. Thai D. Huynh.
“I do believe that COVID isolation and staying home mentality have contributed to worsening mental health in many of our patients,” he said.
