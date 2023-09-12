Several Wharton residents let their voices be heard regarding the possible construction of a future I-69 overpass near Wharton Airport at the Wharton City Council meeting Monday night at City Hall.
Five of the six public comments made on the evening regarded the airport overpass.
“I would like to encourage council here to put it on the agenda for next meeting,” Michael Beard said of the overpass issue. “They should really listen to the concerns of how that’s going to affect the community, not only city of Wharton but the whole community out here, so you can make a good, informed decision to the city manager and mayor as they hold meetings with TxDOT.
“There was a meeting about three or four months ago where TxDOT asked the city and the county to come together,” Beard, who lives by the airport, added. “They came together, and they came up with a plan and the (Federal Aviation Administration) nixed that plan. There can be adjustments to that, but it’s going to cut off access to County Road 423. We have to leave that open. Y’all need to study it, because it’s going to affect emergency services for anyone who lives out there.”
Beard added cutting off access to CR 423 would add 5.5 miles to the distance emergency crews would have to travel to service the residents who live in the area.
“Nobody here would want the fire department and the ambulance to go another 5.5 miles to get to your place, and delay the response another eight to 10 minutes,” Beard said. “I really encourage y’all to look at this.”
Beard continued that part of the fields that would be used for the overpass would add an obstruction just outside the minimum flight path of the airport’s approach, which could make emergency landings more difficult for pilots coming into the airport.
Others involved in aviation share Beard’s concerns.
“I fly quite a bit out of Wharton, and I’d like to support Michael and what he’s saying about the airport,” Mark Evanson said. “For future development of the airport, I think you need to think of something better than just a simple overpass. I think you need to have good access to both sides of the airport for residential and industrial development.”
Other concerns were on the impact the development would have on the airport’s approach, also reiterating the concerns on the added emergency response times associated with disrupting traffic along CR 423.
City Council also held its public hearing regarding the city’s proposed 2024 budget and 2023 tax rate.
At least one Wharton resident is unhappy with the potential increase in his tax bill.
“I guess as y’all have seen, I oppose your budget increase,” George Burns said. “I’m asking y’all, are y’all not willing to reconsider or are y’all willing to look at it again? Property values here in Wharton are skyrocketed. I certainly don’t know what tax valuations are. I do know what mine are and I know what some others are, but as a general rule, I’d say most of them increased 40 to 50 thousand dollars. I’d say based on that, if you’d look, you’d get about $41 increase in taxes for every $10,000.
“So if you take that $30,000, $40,000, you’re talking about a tax increase of $125 to $140, and doesn’t that offset that 40 cents that y’all want to go up in the tax rate?” Burns asked. “That’s what I’m after.”
Burns noted Wharton County decreased its taxes and asked council to consider lowering taxes for the city using the same reasons Commissioners’ Court voted to decrease county taxes Monday morning.
“I don’t understand what y’all’s purpose is,” Burns said. “I feel like we’re getting taxed three times. We’re getting a tax-rate increase, a property-value increase and you’ve got a proposed water and sewer (increase). That’s three taxes this year, and to be frank with you, my house valuation on just a plain-Jane house went up $40,000. Brick houses are going up $50,000-$60,000 dollars. That’s going to be hard on some people.
“I just want y’all to consider your options,” Burns added. “I’m opposed to increasing taxes. I’d like to see the rates stay the same as they are right now and let the property valuations take care of your budget, and hopefully y’all haven’t made up your mind.”
The public hearing lasted four minutes.
Wharton Finance Director Joan Andel noted the proposed budget and tax rate is scheduled for adoption Sept. 25, and council voted 5-0 to move forward with the proceedings and set the date for the final vote on the issue.
Also at the meeting, City Council voted 5-0 to approve three requests made by Wharton Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture Holiday Parade Chairman Jeff Rainer to approve the permit and authorize Wharton Police Department to redirect traffic, close State Highway 60 from its intersection at Alabama Rd and Polk St and the 100 block of S. Fulton St and S. Houston St from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and for the city to transport, set up and return five lights for use during the parade.
The parade is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.