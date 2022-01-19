Central Texas Beekeepers School now accepting students

Learn how to produce honey and help save the bees by attending the 12th Annual (COVID delayed) Central Texas Beekeepers School on Saturday, March 26, at Brenham High School in Brenham.
The school is open to the public for anyone interested in keeping bees or who wants to learn about bees. Produce this natural sweetener, increase the number of bees to help pollinate gardens and help the dwindling bee population by raising bees in the back yard, even in populated areas. Most cities allow at least two bee hives per home depending on the size of the lot. Contact city offices for local regulations.
The beekeeping school will teach the parts of the hive, how to build or assemble equipment, how to install bees, the proper procedure for lighting a smoker and how to inspect bees. Students will learn how to dress to minimize the possibility of being stung and what to do if you are stung.
The cost is $65 for the first adult and $60 for additional adults in the family. Cost for students above 12 (including college students) is $25. Children under the age of 12 attending classes with a parent are $10. All local and state COVID protocols at the time of the school will be observed.
The school starts at 8 a.m. and will be over at 5:30 p.m. The cost of the school includes a catered barbecue meal with Blue Bell ice cream and a school book with information about beekeeping. Door prizes will be given away and a drawing to give away complete bee hives will be held at 5 p.m.
To register, visit www.tinyurl.com/2022BeeSchool. To receive a newsletter, go to www.centraltexasbeekeepers.org. For more information, call 979-277-0411 or email centraltexasbeekeepers@gmail.com.
The Central Texas Beekeepers meet the fourth Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Washington County Fairgrounds. Anyone interested in beekeeping is welcome at the meetings.
