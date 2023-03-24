Boling students learn about drunk driving

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension service, through a grant from Texas Department of Transportation presented the Watch UR BAC program to juniors and seniors at Boling High School on Friday, March 10.
The program is designed to teach Texans about the dangers of alcohol and other drugs misuse – including binge drinking, the understanding of alcohol poisoning, as well as the dangers of impaired driving. The Watch UR BAC program is an awareness campaign that refers to blood alcohol concentration (BAC) which is used as a measure of the degree of intoxication of an individual.
Binge drinking is a continuing problem in Texas, and most who binge drink do not know the amount and effects of the alcohol they are consuming. The participants in the program are presented information about the dangers of drugs and alcohol on the body and then the participants get to try completing numerous different tasks while wearing goggles that simulate drug or alcohol impairment to see how well they complete the task while impaired by the goggles. That includes getting behind the wheel of a driving simulator while wearing goggles.
The program was delivered the last day of school before the start of spring break and the day before prom.
