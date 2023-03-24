Boling students learn about drunk driving

Boling High School students attempt to complete tasks while wearing goggles that simulate the effects of alcohol on the body during a Watch UR BAC program on March 10.

 Submitted photo

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension service, through a grant from Texas Department of Transportation presented the Watch UR BAC program to juniors and seniors at Boling High School on Friday, March 10.

The program is designed to teach Texans about the dangers of alcohol and other drugs misuse – including binge drinking, the understanding of alcohol poisoning, as well as the dangers of impaired driving. The Watch UR BAC program is an awareness campaign that refers to blood alcohol concentration (BAC) which is used as a measure of the degree of intoxication of an individual.

