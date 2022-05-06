There is a select group of students at Wharton High School who have the district superintendent’s ear.
A group of about a dozen students were chosen this school year to become part of Michael O’Guin’s new student advisory council. They met five times over the year and discussed various issues to help the superintendent better understand things from a student perspective.
“It has been beneficial because it provides an opportunity to collaborate with secondary students in grades 9-12. We use the time problem solve and discuss concerns or issues they may be facing or perceive as potential future issues,” O’Guin said.
Although new to Wharton ISD, the Student Advisory Council is a program O’Guin started when he was a principal at Nacogdoches High School.
“The intent is to use the input from students as a plan is crafted moving forward,” he said. “The committee has not had in-depth conversations on any specific topics. There were a total of five meetings this year. Two of the five meetings were introductory in nature – we did a get to know you activity in one and in the other we discussed what collaboration looks like. In one meeting we did a SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats) analysis, in another we discussed how improving the schools will have a positive impact on the community, and in the final one, it was the year-end wrap-up.”
Several of the students who participated on the council said they were surprised to be invited but were happy to participate.
“They just like, gave us the invitation. And we were like, ‘Oh, what is this?’” said senior Angelie Rauda.
The students said they feel they are being heard even if they haven’t seen results yet.
“I think what we say at least affects how Dr. O’Guin thinks about some things,” said sophomore Luke Gibbs. “But I haven’t noticed anything that we’ve said being put into play just yet. Could be long term stuff. I don’t know.”
“One of the main problems we noticed was student involvement and the perception of Wharton,” said Kaitlyn Sparks, a sophomore. “And so we talked about changing that and how we can do that.”
For the meetings, the students were transported to the Wharton ISD administration building and discussions were held over lunch in the trustees board room.
“It’s definitely helping to develop our team working skills, getting to know how each of us thinks and trying to come up with a composite solution that we all agree on,” Gibbs said.
O’Guin said the first two meeting were introductory and the last one was a wrap-up, but the other two allowed them to discuss things like curriculum and instruction, and group collaboration and how to improve things.
“At the beginning of the year, he was asking us like, what are our strengths, weaknesses,” Sparks said.
Caleb Moreno, a junior, said he likes being involved in things and would like to see the advisory council be more active.
“The Teacher Appreciation Week, where y’all go and give teachers snacks, food. I was gonna say that’d be great for us to go with you all and help ... to help us get us more involved with it,” Moreno said.
Gibbs said he feels he’s helping just by being heard.
“So people feel like they’re changing things. And their voice matters, basically,” he said. “That helps with pride.”
The students said they like the advisory council and feel it should continue and be expanded. Moreno said he thinks they would make good mentors to younger students.
“They are in the future,” he said. “And when we get out they’ll be here.”
Gibbs said mentoring could be part of a solution in the district.
“So that we can start turning this around, that’s the biggest thing is targeting the young ones and helping them to succeed,” he said. “So that we can actually turn this around, because just helping the kids that are here at the high school now, in four years it’s gonna be over. So we start working with the young kids.”
“It will take more time for older kids to change than the smaller kids. ... We have a lot of pride and all that,” Rauda said.
“Getting them at the younger age, like the third, fourth grade, something like that. That’s where you can really enact change in the students and get them to see the right way to do things,” Gibbs added.
Most of the students said they felt comfortable interacting with the superintendent.
“I guess I would say I feel awkward sometimes. But he does make it like, easier to talk to him whenever we’re with a group of students your age, because most of the time, we’re all thinking the same thing,” Sparks said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.