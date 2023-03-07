WCJC Richmond EMS program open house on March 22

Wharton County Junior College students work together to “revive” a child mannequin during a recent field day training exercise. The program has expanded its services at the Richmond campus, offering new training devices, including an interactive simulation room. An open house is planned for Wednesday, March 22, to introduce the updates to the public. 

 Submitted photo

Wharton County Junior College’s Emergency Medical Services program has expanded its services at the Richmond campus thanks to a state grant.

The public is invited to get an up-close look at these improvements at an open house from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at the Richmond campus. Demonstrations will be provided at 3:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. Refreshments and giveaways will be provided to attendees. 

