Fred Johnson: Wharton ISD Board of Trustees – Position 6

Name: Fred Johnson
Office seeking: Wharton ISD Board of Trustees – Position 6
Name: Fred Johnson
Office seeking: Wharton ISD Board of Trustees – Position 6
Age: 53
Address: 1215 Briar Lane, Wharton
Contact information: 979-318-2183
Occupation: District Behavior Interventionist – Lamar CISD
Family: Spouse – Jaime Johnson, sons – Joshua and Elijah Johnson
What qualifications do you have for the position you are seeking?
Over the past 23 years, I have worked with children in several capacities: as a volunteer, as an educator and behavior specialist, a director of an after school program, and for the last three years as a Wharton ISD Board Trustee.
What are your top three priorities or concerns for this position?
· Improve facilities and services for our students and provide better training and opportunities for the teachers.
