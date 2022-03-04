Scearce wins treasurer’s race

With no recount requested yet in the Wharton County Republican Primary, Audrey Wessels Scearce is tentatively the next Wharton County treasurer following a two-vote margin of victory.
“No one has filed for a recount,” Election Administrator Cindy Richter said Friday.
Campaigns have until two days after the official canvass by the Wharton County Commissioners Court to file a recount. Scearce had 1,890 votes to Christa Lynch Albrecht’s 1,888.
“I’ve never seen an election that close,” Richter said.
Richter wasn’t the only one that was impressed by the tight race.
“It’s overwhelming and nerve-racking, you expect it to be over that night. I don’t know why it’s this close. There were two qualified candidates and the county wins no matter what,” Scearce said.
Albrecht could not be reached for comment by press time.
There is no Democratic challenger for Wharton County treasurer, so the primary winner will take the oath of office in January.
“We had two qualified candidates with recognizable names, if you want to support your candidate, go vote. Every vote counts,” Wharton County Republican Chair Don Al Middlebrook said.
Scearce said she would spend the rest of the year transitioning out of her current position as the East Bernard city secretary.
“I will continue in my current role as city secretary and will help them with the transition to new leadership,” she said. “I still have a lot of goals to reach at the city, and plan to continue to work hard for the citizens while preparing for my new position in January.”
