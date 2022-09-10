State House candidate addresses retired teachers

Texas Retired Teachers Association – Wharton County – met Sept. 7 in the Wharton County Historical Museum in Wharton.
Texas Retired Teachers Association – Wharton County – met Sept. 7 in the Wharton County Historical Museum in Wharton.
President Renee Cavazos of Boling presided at the 10:30 a.m. meeting. She led pledges to the United States and Texas flags.
Cavazos introduced Rodney Hernandez and Philip Gaudette as new members. She encouraged members to read the TRTA Voice magazine that comes in the mail.
Betty Hill introduced Stan Kitzman of Pattison as the guest speaker. He is the Republican candidate for State House District 85. This district has been redrawn. Mr. Kitzman spoke of the importance of agriculture to many counties in the district and homeland (border) security. He provided personal experiences.
Secretary Cynthia Mullino presented the minutes of the last meeting. She sent 18 cards from January through August to show care, concern, get well, and condolences.
Treasurer Donald Lorfing gave his report.
Wharton County Unit will continue with a project to connect retired teachers to the 59 first-year teachers in this area. Local financial institutions and a generous individual have committed monetary gifts for these teachers. WCRTA welcomes them to the profession and will present them with the money to help with classroom or other needs. Stan Labay, immediate past president, is chairman.
Labay then gave the membership report for Carol Labay, first vice-president. Seven retired teachers are new members of the Wharton County unit: Rodney Hernandez, Philip Gaudette, Beverly Juranek, Ginger Morgan, Amy McCown, Lisa Pustejovsky, and Wade Stivedent. Total membership is now 251.
Healthy Living Chairman Dixie Waldrop illustrated various low impact movement exercises, wellness remedies and information on available fitness programs. Volunteer Hours Chairman Joy Roppolo explained what volunteer hours qualify. A name was drawn for a free meal at the next meeting.
Mary Ellen Meyer reported that there is no interest in scholarships for future teachers at Wharton County Junior College. Information is given yearly to high school students wanting to be educators. She then shared the need for volunteers to work with Hospice of Wharton County in various positions.
Allen Collins, second vice-president, named topics and speakers when he provided dates for this year’s meetings.
Paula and Layne with Association Member Benefits Advisors were present to answer questions.
Members from Wharton provided door prizes. Members purchased silent auction items.
Mike Henderson closed the meeting with a blessing of the meal.
The next meeting of the retired teachers will be Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 10:30 a.m. in the fellowship hall of the First United Methodist Church in East Bernard.
