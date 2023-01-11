Historic cemeteries officially recognized

Wharton County is adding a pair of historic cemeteries to its roster, with potentially several more to come as local historians work to get them recognized.
Pat Blair, Wharton County Historical Commission chair, announced the historical markers in commissioners court Monday.
“Waterhouse Cemetery outside El Campo ... It’s between the (Wharton County Youth) Fairgrounds and Glen Flora. One of their members at the church knows the history well and wanted to ensure that new people can learn its history as well,” Blair said.
The cemetery is owned by St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, now of Wharton (known as St. John’s before moving into the city).
“(They) changed the name because there was already a St. John’s Lutheran in Wharton,” Blair said.
The site’s age isn’t clear, but the oldest graves found at the cemetery date back to 1898.
Also being recognized is St. John’s Nepomucene Catholic Church’s cemetery in New Taiton. A living decedent of the original landowner has taken the initiative to preserve the history of the cemetery.
“The only thing I’ve been told all my life is that my great-great-grandfather donated the land for the church; that’s where it started. I wanted to do the history before I died and I started doing the research in 2020 ... Some of the earliest dates (for the graves) I think we had were from 1910,” Sheldon Holub said.
Holub and Blair received notice in December that the cemetery was recognized.
It’s unlikely that either site will receive their physical plaques from the Texas Historical Commission any time soon, however.
“It’ll be another year from the state to get the marker made,” Holub said.
The delay has an all-to familiar cause.
“I think that supply chain issues in the materials to make the markers are upset and delayed,” Blair said.
The sites represent just a slice of county history that a few dedicated individuals are trying to preserve.
“I don’t think we have a definite number of historical cemeteries in the county. I think we have 31 (that are recognized) and we know of around 75-76 and we’ve sent off documentation on some. A lot of times, it’s just one single burial or it could be two or a family. I’m sure that there are more. It’s such a rural place that there have to be more,” Blair said.
