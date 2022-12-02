The Wharton City Council gave its blessing Monday night for the Wharton Economic Development Corporation to move forward with the process of designing a new marketing logo.
WEDCO Executive Director Joshua Owens went before the council to get its approval for the process of selecting the logo.
“As you know, we’re not trying to change our city seal,” he said. “What we’re looking to do here is use some funding that was donated … through the Wharton Industrial Foundation.”
He said the money for the logo design, between $6,000 and $10,000, was originally given to the Wharton Downtown Business Association, which has since dissolved, passing its funds to the EDC.
“We’re looking to use that funding to reinitiate the process of logo design,” Owens said. “The process of logo design was initially completed during COVID. And city council was not involved in the logo development process extensively, and neither was the EDC. So, we wound up with a logo that the community didn’t really feel much ownership of.”
He said there are several proposed designs and he wants public input into the selection.
“So what we’re looking to do … go out to the city through social media, through the newspaper, or through radio, and gather input,” he said. “All the different logos that have been put together by this this design group and get feedback on what they would like to see in their logo. We’re not asking for a public logo design contest. We don’t want to design a logo by committee. But we do want the public’s influence and impact on the logo design.”
He said he does not want anyone to mistake the marketing logo for the city’s read, white, and blue seal.
“Where this differs from the city seal is it really functions externally,” he said. “It’s not for official documents. It’s for marketing our city to future employers, future residents and tourists to come to work.”
City Manager Joseph Pace spoke in favor of the process. He said the logo should make Wharton stand out whenever city of EDC representatives go to trade shows and other events.
“We need to have an updated logo that shows the city in a better light than some old seal from the 1930s. That’s just my opinion,” he said. “I don’t hate the (logo), I just think we need to update it a little bit. But the seal will never change. That’s always gonna be the seal. We’re just looking to be competitive with other communities.”
The topic of the logo came up last July during a WEDCO board meeting.
“What needs to happen is the city and the EDC need to get together and determine what kind of logo we’d like to move forward with,” Owens said at the July WEDCO meeting
He told his board the committee working on the design rejected any that depict the Wharton County Courthouse because it represents the county more than the city. One design depicted the dinosaur from Dinosaur Park and a similar one had a cow.
Wharton EMS Director Christy Gonzales came before the council for a third time seeking approval to award a bid for repairs to the bay roof of the EMS building.
“On Oct. 10, City of Wharton council approved for Temasek Construction to take care of our construction needs for the rebuild of our roof. During that time from then until now, we have not had any communication or response back from that specific company,” she said.
The first company awarded the bid didn’t meet the city’s qualifications. The second one quit communicating. That left two more original bidders. Gonzales reached out to them and both were still interested in the job. C4 Construction Group LLC. Has the next lowest bid at $30,300.
“I communicated with both parties to confirm that they are still interested in the bids, and they have all the requirements that are presented in a previous contract. And above those is our recommendation to do C4 Construction. They are able to fulfill the needs for our roof,” Gonzales said.
The council voted unanimously to go with C4 Construction, with Councilmember Clifford Jackson absent.
